Brooks Koepka Wins 2017 US Open To Capture 1st-Ever Major Championship

ERIN, Wis. (CNN) — Brooks Koepka arrived at the 2017 U.S. Open with one career victory on the PGA Tour. He left as a major champion.

Koepka shot a five-under 67 Sunday during the final round at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin, to clinch the victory. He ended the tournament at 16-under par, tying Rory McIlroy’s record for a U.S. Open.