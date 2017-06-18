Families Spend Father’s Day Fishing At War Eagle Mill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAR EAGLE MILL (KFSM)-- It may have rained for most of Father's Day, but some still found time to spend time outside with dad.

Rick Lockton and his three girls did just that.

He said he woke up to the news that they were all going fishing.

The Locktons loaded up and traveled to War Eagle Mill to take part in their Father's Day Fishing Derby.

Lockton said this is the first time he and his daughters have been fishing together.

“We’re all pretty new to fishing so, our oldest, Debbie, learned how to fish a couple months ago at Girl Scout camp and now she wants to go fishing with dad every weekend," Lockton said.

Lockton was happy to be spending time with his daughters even if they didn't catch anything.

He wasn't sure what the rest of the day had in store for him.

Lockton said he was just along for the ride.