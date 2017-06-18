× Gunfire Reported At Mali Tourist Resort

MALI (CNN) — Shots have been fired at a tourist resort near Mali’s capital, a UN Mission to the country reports.

A spokesman said the attack was ongoing at Le Campement resort in Dougourakoro, to the east of the capital Bamako.

Le Campement is located on the outskirts of the capital, about 30 minutes from downtown Bamako.

Malian troops and soldiers from France’s Bakhane counter-terrorist force are at the site.

There was no information immediately available on casualties.

STORY DEVELOPING