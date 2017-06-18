Lions’ Demondesert Taking On New Challenge With Sportsmen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- UA Fort Smith baseball player Daniel Demondesert is taking on a new challenge with the Fort Smith Sportsmen this summer. The longtime catcher is taking a shot at first base for the first time in his baseball career.

Learning a new position later in his career was not a coaches' decision, it was Demondesert's

"I couldn't tell you the last time I recorded an out anywhere else but catcher," said Demondesert. "They never told me that they saw a future in me at first, or had ever mentioned me at first. I just do it because It`s never a bad option to have that secondary position.

Even though Lions head coach Todd Holland recruited Demondesert to be behind the plate, he isn't against him trying to expand his role for the team.

"He's all for it," said Demondesert. "He wants me as a catcher and that's what he brought me here for, so he wants to make sure I'm still getting my work in back there."

Demondesert, who redshirted his first year at UAFS, says it was hard not being able to play during the Lions historic season, but it also motivated him to work harder this summer.

"I remember one of our conference tournament games we had a 14 inning game and we ran the same catcher out there the whole time," said Demondesert. "You want to be able to be an option."

By the end of the Sportsmen season Demondesert's goal is to not only be a better player at both positions, but also to be an indispensable player for the Lions next season.

"Whatever [Holland] needs me to do I just want to be ready accept the call and do it to the best of my abilities."