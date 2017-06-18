Search For Drowning Victim To Resume Sunday

BARLING (KFSM) — The search for a drowning victim will continue Sunday (June 18). Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said three girls were swimming in the Arkansas River at Lock & Dam 13 Saturday (June 17).

At some point two of the girls got caught in a current. According to the sheriff, a male jumped in to save them.

The sheriff said, the boy was able to get the two girls back to shore successfully, but the male was not and never resurfaced.

One of the girls had to be revived by EMS, according to Brown. All three girls (5, 14 and 17) are being treated at a local hospital.

The Crawford County search and rescue team searched the water for the male but were unsuccessful in finding him. The Army Corp of Engineers opened the dam at midnight Sunday (June 18) because of high water, suspending the search until 8:00 A.M. (June 18).

A dive team from Johnson County is expected help with the search Sunday pending water levels. Sheriff Brown said Sebastian County will assist as well and that the search will resume pending any bad weather.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search, including Crawford County Emergency Management, District 6 Fire Department, Fort Smith Fire Department and Fort Chaffee Police.

STORY DEVELOPING