Some Overnight Weather Damage Reported

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — According to the National Weather Service, Saturday’s (June 17) overnight storm dropped less than 2 inches of rain in Fayetteville and less than one inch in the Fort Smith area, but it was enough to create some road closures, trees down and power outages.

Wind damage was reported by a 5News viewer at Highway 59 Junction and Highway 9, just west of Spiro; there was part of a building structure in road and trees were knocked down. Crews were seen at the site working on the cleanup.

Riviera Drive in Fort Smith was blocked due to storm on Sunday (June 18) morning.

Oklahoma Gas &Electric had 2,300 customers without power as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday (June 18), by noon that number was at 1,669.

The weather forecast shows scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop as a weak cold front moves into the area on Sunday (June 18).

And for next week, it will be mostly sunny and cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 80’s and into the 90’s later in the week.