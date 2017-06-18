Van Hits Pedestrians In Finsbury Park, North London

LONDON (CNN) — Emergency services are attending a number of casualties after a vehicle hit pedestrians in Finsbury Park, north London.

The incident happened just after midnight local time Monday (June 19) morning

Authorities are treating casualties at the scene on Seven Sisters Road

Witnesses say a vehicle ran into worshipers near Finsbury Park Mosque

One person is in custody



Witnesses: Three men exited van

Two witnesses at the scene independently told CNN they saw three men exit the van that ran into pedestrians.

The witnesses said one was arrested and two fled.

London’s Metropolitan Police said earlier one man was arrested. CNN is reaching out to authorities regarding the witness reports.