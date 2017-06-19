City Of Rogers Offers Residents Free Tickets To 4th Of July Celebration

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers residents can receive free lawn tickets for the 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at the Walmart AMP.

Residents can get four free tickets by showing proof of residence on Friday (June 23) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart AMP box office. Tickets are limited and can only be obtained in-person. The box office is located at 5079 West Northgate Rd in Rogers.

The firework spectacular will include a performance by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas under the direction of Paul Haas.

Free family activities will be open to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Unilever parking lot west of the Walmart AMP.