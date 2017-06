Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fidget spinner craze is spiraling out of control; the popular toys have now hit zoos.

The Vienna Zoo in Austria let Nonja the orangutan give the little plastic toy a whirl after she noticed her caretaker playing with one. Before long, Nonja was a fidget spinning pro.

Fidget spinners have taken the world by storm this year, and the fad has spread across school campuses and workplaces...and now zoos.