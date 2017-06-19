× Fort Smith Police Search For Person Of Interest In Shooting

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are searching for a woman that was allegedly involved in a shooting on Saturday (June 17), according to a press release.

Police responded to a report to a report of a shooting at the 2000 block of High Street at about 3:50 a.m. Police are searching for Jesseca Ann MaGee, 19, as a person of interest in the shooting.

Officers found the victim, Carlos Martinez-Arias, 23, in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

The suspects were interested in buying illegal narcotics, according to witness statements. A silver, four-door passenger car arrived at the scene and began speaking to Martinez-Arias. The release states that two shots were fired and the car drove away.

MaGee was allegedly inside the suspect vehicle. According to witness statements, the suspect vehicle was also occupied by two black males and a black female.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.