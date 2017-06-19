× Man Dies One Week After Collision Near Roland

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — An 18-year-old has succumbed to his injuries as a result of a collision that happened about a week prior, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Austin Varvell, 18, of Puxico, Mo., died Saturday (June 17) in Fort Smith at Sparks Regional Medical Center from injuries sustained during the collision, according to OHP.

Two others were also injured in the collision. Tammy Varvell and Robbie Varvell, both 45 and also from Puxico, were both treated and released at Sparks Regional Medical Center, according to OHP. Police hadn’t confirmed Monday (June 19), the relationship of the three.

The collision happened Monday (June 12) shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 about five miles east of Roland, according to OHP.

Robbie Varell was driving east along the interstate, drove off of the road and over-corrected, which caused the vehicle to flip. He was driving while tired, according to OHP.