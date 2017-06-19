× Fort Smith Man Arrested In Jenny Lind Arson Investigation; Deputies Search For Another Suspect

JENNY LIND (KFSM) — One man has been arrested as a suspect in an arson at Jenny Lind last month, and another remains at large.

Jesse Stinson, 23, of Fort Smith, was arrested on Friday (June 16) and is facing a charge of arson, according to a Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office press release.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kevin Pinkerton, 23 of Arkoma, the release states. He will also face a charge of arson, and will have a $50,000 bond.

The two are accused of setting a fire at a duplex in the 2100 block of Old Town Way in Jenny Lind on May 31, according to the release. The fire caused more than $80,000 in damages.

Pinkerton is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5’9″ tall, weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Pinkerton’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.