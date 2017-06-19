× Siloam Springs Man Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Manslaughter Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Siloam Springs man has pleaded not guilty to rape and manslaughter charges in the death of his friend, according to Benton County Circuit Court documents.

Austin Grammer, 18, was arrested Feb. 22 after police found Grammer’s friend, Leslie Perry, 20, dead inside his home on Meadow Court in Siloam Springs, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Grammer was charged June 9 with rape, manslaughter, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, according to court documents. He has a pretrial hearing set for Aug. 31.

Grammer told police he woke up around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 17 and heard Perry snoring next to him in bed. Grammer said Perry seemed to have trouble breathing and she didn’t wake up when he shook her.

Grammer continued sleeping until about 3 p.m., when he woke up and listened to Perry’s chest, but didn’t hear a heartbeat, according to the affidavit. Grammer said he then contemplated what to do before calling 911 around 9:30 p.m.

Gas station surveillance footage and a receipt show Grammer purchased sour gummy worms, condoms and an energy drink at 6:15 p.m., according to the affidavit.

Grammer was being held Monday (June 19) at the Benton County Jail on a $150,000 bond.