Silver Alert Issued For Missing 82-Year-Old West Fork Man

WEST FORK (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police issued a silver alert on Monday (June 19) for a West Fork man who has been missing since early June.

Robert “Bob” Gene Smith, 82, was last seen at 164 Redbud Trail in West Fork on June 5, according to the alert.

He is described as an elderly white male about 5′ 11″ who weighs about 170 pounds. He was short grey hair and brown eyes.

West Fork police officers said they were concerned about his welfare. No other details are available at this time.

Anyone who might have seen Smith should contact the West Fork Police at 479-839-2300 or wfpd@westforkar.gov.