Springdale Man Pleads Not Guilty To Child Porn Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man has pleaded not guilty to downloading and possessing child pornography, according to federal court documents.

A federal grand jury on June 6 indicted Jeremy Lynn McGrew on three counts of knowingly receiving child pornography and one count of possessing a hard drive containing sexually explicit images of children under 12 years old, according to the documents.

McGrew was arrested last week. He waived a formal reading of the charges Friday (June 16).

In December, Homeland Security Investigations agents discovered a local computer uploading several files of child pornography to the eMule network, a peer-to-peer file sharing network. HSI is a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that investigates national security issues, including cybercrime.

Agents partially downloaded three sexually explicit videos involving minors and later traced the computer’s IP address to McGrew’s home on Don Tyson Parkway, according to court documents.

McGrew’s case is set for trial Aug. 14 in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville. He faces between 5 and 20 years in prison for each count, according to U.S. Code Annotated 2252(b)(1).

McGrew was being held Monday (June 19) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.