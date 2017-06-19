Study: Coconut Oil Is Bad For You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - A new study finds that coconut oil may not be health for you.

The American Heart Association recently issued a report advising consumers not to use coconut oil. Researchers say they don’t see any benefits in using coconut oil versus other saturated fats like beef fat or butter. Data shows coconut oil increased bad cholesterol in 7 out of 7 trials, which can increase cardiovascular risks. They say olive oil and vegetable oil may be better options. One benefit the study pointed out about coconut oil is that it’s a holy grail for hair and skin care.

