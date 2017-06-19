× Teen Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A teenager was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning (June 19), according to Sgt. Daniel Grubbs with the Fort Smith Police Department.

The 15-year-old male was hit in the 6800 block of Jenny Lind Road, near the old Whirlpool facility, shortly after 1 a.m.

According to Sgt. Grubbs, the teen was transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for treatment. He’s suffering from a collapsed lung, pulmonary contusion on the right chest area and head trauma.

Police said the teen was walking in the road, and the driver of the vehicle has not been charged at this time.