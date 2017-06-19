Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Focusing On Fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- LPGA golfers from all over the world are in Northwest Arkansas for the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship.

The golf tournament is at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. More than $3 million is expected to be donated to organizations in the community.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, ALS Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs across the area and the Children's Advocacy Center in Benton County will all benefit from this week's events. Click here to see events happening in correlation with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Organizers said this year the event is fan focused. Daily tickets are $10, a week pass is $25, and kids get in free with a ticketed adult. Buy tickets here.

Tyson Cafes are set up along the golf course where people can get a drink for $1, a snack for $2 and a meal for $3.

Admission gates open at different times every day. Click here for the schedule.