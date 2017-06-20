× 4-Year-Old Florida Girl Slays Singing ‘Moana’ Song At Graduation Concert

FLORIDA — It’s nearly impossible to contain your excitement when a favorite song comes on.

Just ask 4-year-old Sophia. Her mom, Michelle Neshin, said her daughter’s class was supposed to sing a “mellow rendition” of Disney’s “How Far I’ll Go” from the hit movie “Moana” as part of a graduation performance.

Like many performances involving young kids, it didn’t go quite as planned.

When the song comes on, Sophia belts out the lyrics with a passion that completely outshines the rest of her classmates. Even on a crowded stage, the pint-sized rock star quickly stole the show.

Sophia nailed the timing of the lyrics and her emphatic hand gestures, suggesting she’s seen the movie a LOT.

Her mom posted the performance online and it has since gone viral, being shared nearly 100,000 times.

Neshin said her daughter doesn’t quite understand all the attention. However, a family friend sent Sophia a cookie cake and she thought it was the best thing ever.

Watch the full thing below: