Arkansas Law Enforcement Officers Searching For Inmate Who Escaped From Delta Prison

DERMOTT, Ark. – An Arkansas inmate escaped early Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Robert Woodward, 46, of Hot Springs, escaped around 8 a.m. while working on a field utility squad in a cornfield near the Delta Regional Unit in Dermott.

ADC staff and local law enforcement are conducting an active search to recapture Woodward.

Woodward is serving an eight-year sentence out of Pulaski County for fleeing. He is 6’1” and 226 pounds. He has a flag tattoo on his upper left arm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, should contact police.