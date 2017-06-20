Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - The health benefits of yoga, tai chi, and meditation may begin in your genes.

Researchers reviewed eighteen studies involving more than 800 people to see how the behavior of genes is affected by yoga, tai chi, and meditation. They found these activities reverse molecular reactions in DNA that cause poor health and depression. Study authors say more research is needed to fully understand these effects and how mind body interventions compare to other healthy activities and dietary habits.

