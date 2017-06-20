× Sebastian County Humane Society Offering $10 Adoptions To Empty The Shelter

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — If you’re looking for a furry addition to join your family, head to the Sebastian County Humane Society this weekend for an adoption special.

The humane society is offering $10 adoptions starting Wednesday (June 21) and ending Sunday (June 25). Both dogs and cats will have $10 adoption fees, which include shots, microchipping, and spay and neutering.

The humane society is holding the adoption event to help empty the shelter, which is currently overrun with animals. Officials are hoping that several people will adopt animals, therefore emptying the shelter.

The shelter will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.