× UAFS Grant Could Help Students With Unexpected Life Expenses

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Faculty with University of Arkansas – Fort Smith announced a $157,500 grant from Great Lakes Higher Education Corporation and Affiliates. The grant will help low-income students continue their education when emergencies or unexpected expenses arise.

UAFS was one of 32 universities chosen to receive the grant.

“$500 or less can often mean the difference between whether a student completes a semester of school or drops out,” said Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor of UAFS academic affairs. “This grant will allow us to help students who find themselves in emergency situations stay in college and graduate.”

Low income students with unexpected expenses can apply for the grant and can be awarded up to $1,000. Some examples include a flat tire or medical emergency bill expenses.

The awarded grant amounts will begin in the fall of 2017. Students can apply through an online application or ask their adviser for more information.