73rd Annual Rodeo Of The Ozarks Kicks Off In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Nearly 500 cowboys and cowgirls are rounding up for the 73rd Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks.

It's happening Wednesday (June 21) through Saturday (June 25) at Parsons Stadium in Springdale.

Rodeo of the Ozarks is one of the top five largest outdoor rodeos in the country. You can buy tickets online here or at the gate.

After being under construction for months, Emma Avenue in Springdale is opening up for the Rodeo of the Ozarks Parade on Tuesday (June 21) at 3 p.m.

Rodeo gates open Tuesday (June 21) at 6 p.m. and the rodeo will kick off with a grand entry at 7:30 p.m.