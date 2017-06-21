Candelight Vigil Held For Rogers Teacher Killed In Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Former students and friends of a murdered teacher gathered to remember her on Wednesday (June 21).

Linda Woods Allen was killed in Florida earlier this month along with her sister and nephew.

Rob Sampier has been friends with Linda since preschool. He said teaching was very important to her and she left an impact on everyone she taught.

"I have so many ways to remember her. Just probably our connection, she was like my sister," he said.

Her cousin Kim Closs said Linda was a wonderful teacher.

"A wonderful daughter, niece and cousin and we love and miss her very much," she said.

Her friends said they originally planned to have a balloon release, but when they thought about what Linda would want they decided a candlelight vigil would be more eco-friendly.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to pay for the funerals of Linda, her sister and her nephew. To donate to the account, click here.