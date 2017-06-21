× Clarksville Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Clarksville police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday (June 21).

The Valero Tiger Mart, on 2745 W Main Street, was robbed at gunpoint around 5:15 a.m., according to a Clarksville Police Department press release.

The suspect, described as a white man about 5’10” tall with a slim build, left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. He was wearing a baseball hat, dark blue American Eagle hoodie and orange gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect should contact Clarksville police at 479-7554-8100.