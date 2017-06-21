Study: Third of World Overweight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Alarming new numbers show about one third of the global population is overweight, and nearly 80 million are Americans.

Researchers looked at people from 200 countries over a 35 year period. They found more people than ever are effected by health problems linked to obesity. Researchers say more people are living and working in urban environments and have fewer opportunities for physical activity. They also say more people are eating off a poor diet.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System