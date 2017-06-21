Uniquely Crafted 2017 – Local Bites and Brews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas will host Uniquely Crafted – Local Bites and Brews for the second year in a row.

The event will be held at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks on Saturday, June 24, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Among the festivities include at brew mile, which is a run that includes drinking beer during intervals of the race.

Food trucks and craft breweries based in Northwest Arkansas will also be at the event for people to explore.

The Down Syndrome Connection of NWA provides support and resources to individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.