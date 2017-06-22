× 2-Year-Old Boy Killed In Accidental Shooting In Yell County

YELL COUNTY (KFSM) — A Yell County toddler died on Tuesday (June 20) following an accidental shooting.

The Yell County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Chronister, 2, died of an apparent gunshot wound on Tuesday night in a home north of Danville, according to a release.

Family members told deputies they weren’t sure how the child reached the weapon, which was normally stored atop a cabinet in the bedroom. The report states that the child had been playing in the hallway, and then family members heard the gun go off.

Deputies arrived at the Belleville Ridge Road home shortly before 7:30 p.m., and the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacob’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation.