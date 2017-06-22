× Alma Man Sentenced On Meth, Gun Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An Alma man was sentenced Wednesday (June 21) to 50 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine ring, according to a press release.

David Hurl Lemmon, 44, was convicted in December on one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Arkansas said in the release.

Lemmon’s co-defendants, Lisa Zamora and Pedro Valle, also were sentenced Wednesday. Zamora, 31, was sentenced to two years in federal prison on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine while Valle received 10 years for the same charge.

Other co-defendants have yet to be sentenced. John Spencer pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and will be sentenced Monday (June 27).

Hector Vasquez failed to appear for trial and currently is a fugitive, according to the release.

In January 2016, a Texas sheriff’s deputy stopped Zamora and Vasquez on Interstate 40 near Amarillo, Texas, where deputies found roughly 50 pounds of methamphetamine inside a suitcase in the trunk, according to court records.

Investigators said Valle was facilitating the methamphetamine, which was supposed to be delivered to Lemmon.

Police also recovered several guns from Lemmon’s home, including a .40 caliber pistol, a 20-gauge shotgun and an AR-style assault rifle, according to the release. Lemmon, who previously was convicted of a felony, is prohibited from owning firearms.

Multiple federal and local agencies assisted with the investigation, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the Fort Smith Police Department, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.