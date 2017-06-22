American Overdose On Vitamin D

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - More may not always be better, especially when it comes to Vitamin D.

Researchers at the university of Minnesota found there isn’t much information about long-term health outcomes from high doses of vitamin d. They did find that the high dosage could be potentially harmful because it could leave excess calcium in the blood, which could cause kidney stones and even cancer. The daily recommendation for people younger than 70 is 600 units, and for those over 70, 800 units.

