Fayetteville Water Main Break Closes Southbound Lane Of College Avenue

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Part of College Avenue was blocked after a water main break on Thursday (June 22).

Fayetteville Police responded to the leak, which happened near the Wendy’s on College Avenue, around noon. Dispatch officers said they heard reports that water was pouring from a giant crack in the street.

Officers have blocked the southbound lane of College Avenue through the area while the issue is repaired. It’s expected to take about two hours to repair the 8″ water main pipe.

Water has been shut off from Township to Poplar.

It is unknown what caused the leak at this time.