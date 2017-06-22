× Former Univision Arkansas Host, Who Faces Rape Charge, Jailed In Texas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Victor Hugo Alvarez-Real is in custody in Texas. He’s the former Univision Arkansas host who is accused of raping a 7-year-old girl, according to Washington County Circuit Court documents.

He’s being held at the Dallas County North Tower Detention Facility on a rape charge. His bond is $250,000 and states that the amount excludes holds from other jurisdictions.

The document shows he was booked into the jail on Wednesday (June 21) and he listed a Springdale, Arkansas address.

Alvarez-Real, 35, of Springdale faces one charge of rape.

Formal charges were filed May 15 and a warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday (May 25), according to the Washington County prosecutor’s office.

The victim said Alvarez-Real molested her multiple times in 2016, according to court documents.

Alvarez-Real denied any wrongdoing in January when he was contacted by the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County. Springdale police hadn’t reached Alvarez-Real for an interview as of May 3, according to court documents.

A number listed for Alvarez-Real didn’t ring and the voicemail was full when a reporter called Monday (May 30).

In a statement released Saturday (May 27), Pinnacle Media LLC / Univision said Alvarez-Real left the company in January.

“Pinnacle Media does not take any responsibility for personal actions of former employees,” company president Gregory Fess said in the release. “Pinnacle Media is proud to continue serving the communities in Arkansas as it has done for almost eight years.”

Springdale police did not immediately respond Tuesday (May 30) to messages seeking comment.