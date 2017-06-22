Kids Learned From Pros At LPGA Junior Clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The 2017 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship is going on this week in Rogers.

A group of young kids got the chance to learn from the pros. Some of the best female golfers in the LPGA showed the kids how to hit the ball and create their hardest swings at a free clinic Thursday (June 22).

“I just think the game of golf is just a great way to teach kids a lot of life lessons. It teaches focus and character and it's just a wonderful sport to do,” April Cartee said.

Cartee brought her son Evan to the clinic because her husband plays golf and are they're hoping Evan picks it up, too.

“I think it will take time to grow on him more, but overall I think he enjoys it but he's still young. He's out here in the environment and I think that does a lot for a child,” she said.

After the pros gave the kids pointers they got to put what they learned to use on the driving and putting range.

“I just think it's really fun and I've seen some people do it," said Alexis Romney, "my friends play it and I think it`s really fun.”

Romney's mom Lindsay said she is glad her daughter got to participate in the clinic.

“It`s a great thing to get into because it's good exercise, a fun activity that's surrounding us. It`s really fun to watch these women here who are wonderful golfers and working really hard,” Lindsay Romney said.

First Tee of Northwest Arkansas, an international youth organization that introduces the game of golf to kids and teens, put on the clinic. There are chapters in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas.