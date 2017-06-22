× Monk Drafted No. 11 Overall By Hornets

It was no secret that Malik Monk was destined for the NBA. That was clear when he took the floor as a member of the Bentonville Tigers from 2014-16 and Thursday night that became a reality.

After spending one season at Kentucky, Monk was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the 11th overall selection.

Monk led the Wildcats in his only season in Lexington as he averaged 19.8 points per game and shot 39 percent from 3-point range. Monk added 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for Kentucky as they reached the Elite 8.]

Washington’s Markelle Fultz was drafted No. 1 overall by the 76ers after averaging 23.2 points per game but the Huskies struggled to a 9-22 record. Fultz added 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game as a freshman at Washington.

The Lakers took hometown product Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick while the Celtics, who swapped picks with the 76ers before the draft, selected Duke’s Jayson Tatum.