Northwest Arkansas Championship LPGA Tournament Schedule
ROGERS (KFSM) — Northwest Arkansas Championship week runs from June 19-25, but the LPGA tournament will kick off on Friday (June 23).
Here’s a schedule of events for the remainder of the week:
Thursday, June 22
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Admission Gates Open
- 7-9:10 a.m. — Official Pro-Am (Tee Times)
- 7:30-10 a.m. — Women’s Day at the LPGA
- 12-2:10 p.m. — Official Pro-Am (Tee Times)
- 5:30 p.m. — Pantene Beautiful Lengths
- 6-9 p.m. — BITE Night One
Friday, June 23
- All Day — First Round, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
- 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Admission Gates Open
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sam’s Club Kid’s Center Open
- 6-9 p.m. — BITE Night Two
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. — National Television Coverage, Golf Channel
Saturday, June 24
- All Day — Second Round, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
- 6-9 a.m. — 5k @ the LPGA benefiting Mercy
- 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Admission Gates Open
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sam’s Club Kid’s Center Open
- 7:30 p.m. — Elle King Community Concert presented by Walmart
- 4-6 p.m. — National Television Coverage, Golf Channel
Sunday, June 25
- All Day — Final Round, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Admission Gates Open
- 8 a.m. — Yoga on the Green
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Play Golf Zone Lessons – Front Left Driving Range
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sam’s Club Kid’s Center Open
- 4-6 p.m. — National Television Coverage, Golf Channel