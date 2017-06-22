× Northwest Arkansas Championship LPGA Tournament Schedule

ROGERS (KFSM) — Northwest Arkansas Championship week runs from June 19-25, but the LPGA tournament will kick off on Friday (June 23).

Here’s a schedule of events for the remainder of the week:

Thursday, June 22

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Admission Gates Open

7-9:10 a.m. — Official Pro-Am (Tee Times)

7:30-10 a.m. — Women’s Day at the LPGA

12-2:10 p.m. — Official Pro-Am (Tee Times)

5:30 p.m. — Pantene Beautiful Lengths

6-9 p.m. — BITE Night One

Friday, June 23

All Day — First Round, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Admission Gates Open

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sam’s Club Kid’s Center Open

6-9 p.m. — BITE Night Two

5:30-7:30 p.m. — National Television Coverage, Golf Channel

Saturday, June 24

All Day — Second Round, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

6-9 a.m. — 5k @ the LPGA benefiting Mercy

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Admission Gates Open

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sam’s Club Kid’s Center Open

7:30 p.m. — Elle King Community Concert presented by Walmart

4-6 p.m. — National Television Coverage, Golf Channel

Sunday, June 25