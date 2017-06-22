Northwest Arkansas Championship LPGA Tournament Schedule

ROGERS (KFSM) — Northwest Arkansas Championship week runs from June 19-25, but the LPGA tournament will kick off on Friday (June 23).

Here’s a schedule of events for the remainder of the week:

Thursday, June 22

  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Admission Gates Open
  • 7-9:10 a.m. — Official Pro-Am (Tee Times)
  • 7:30-10 a.m. — Women’s Day at the LPGA
  • 12-2:10 p.m. — Official Pro-Am (Tee Times)
  • 5:30 p.m. — Pantene Beautiful Lengths
  • 6-9 p.m. — BITE Night One

Friday, June 23

  • All Day — First Round, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
  • 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Admission Gates Open
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sam’s Club Kid’s Center Open
  • 6-9 p.m. — BITE Night Two
  • 5:30-7:30 p.m. — National Television Coverage, Golf Channel

Saturday, June 24

  • All Day — Second Round, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
  • 6-9 a.m. — 5k @ the LPGA benefiting Mercy
  • 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Admission Gates Open
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sam’s Club Kid’s Center Open
  • 7:30 p.m. — Elle King Community Concert presented by Walmart
  • 4-6 p.m. — National Television Coverage, Golf Channel

Sunday, June 25

  • All Day — Final Round, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Admission Gates Open
  • 8 a.m. — Yoga on the Green
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Play Golf Zone Lessons – Front Left Driving Range
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Sam’s Club Kid’s Center Open
  • 4-6 p.m. — National Television Coverage, Golf Channel