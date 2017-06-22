Pea Ridge Police Trying To Find Owner Of Iguana Running Free Through City

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Pea Ridge officers ran into a scaly situation on Wednesday (June 21).

An officer found an iguana on Davis Street on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Pea Ridge Police Department Facebook post. Pretty soon it was clear the officer needed backup to bring in the large reptile, which was about 3 feet long.

Iguanas can be tough to catch, as they are speedy and have a nasty bite.

The officers tried a few different ways to catch the scaly creature. They wore protective gloves and tried lassoing the creature and picking it up, but the iguana ran off and disappeared in some bushes.

Police are trying to spread the word, hoping that the owner of the reptile will have more luck bringing it in. So far, nobody has reached out to the department to claim it.