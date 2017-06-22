Salvation Army In Need Of Food Donations After Truck Destroys Summer Food Supply

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- On Friday (June 16) a truck crashed into the Salvation Army warehouse on North 50th and Johnson Streets in Fort Smith.

Inside of the warehouse, the Salvation Army stores non-perishable food items that they donate to local families in need.

According to Salvation Army staff a large portion of the food items were destroyed.

"The first thing we are doing in the morning is assuring our clients of where else they can go in the community; we have made arrangements with other food banks and groups ... until we can get back up and running," said Salvatoin Army Commanding Officer Major Johnny Poff. "We feed a hundred people a day. Plus, we will see anywhere from 20 to 30 family clients a day ... with a food order that is equivalent to about a weeks food. This interruption is something we have had to work through."

According to Salvation Army staff the accident and ruined food items has greatly depleted their supply of weekly food orders. Poff is hoping the community will come by their operation on North 6th Street in Fort Smith to make cash or non-perishable food item donations.

"Any help we can get will help us normalize the situation," Poff said. "We will survive it."