Teen In Custody After Barricading Himself Inside Fort Smith Apartment

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith teenager was taken into police custody on Thursday (June 22) after barricading himself inside an apartment.

Police were called to South Brooke Apartments on Highway 271 on Thursday afternoon after receiving reports that two teenagers got in a fight in the parking lot.

One of the teens went inside and said he had a weapon, police said. Officers took it as a threat and called the SWAT team.

SWAT officers surrounded the apartment, and the 15- or 16-year-old boy came out shortly afterward and was put in custody.

This is a developing story.