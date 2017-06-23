× Centerton Man Drowns At Skiatook Lake

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — On Friday (June 23), a Centerton man drowned at Skiatook Lake in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the swimming area of Twin Points Swimming Beach on Skiatook Lake.

Authorities said the victim, identified as Anthony Scarpati, 22, was swimming out to the marker buoy and when he failed to resurface as he was returning to shore.

Authorities found Scarpati at 4:15 p.m. by using dragging operations and a side scan sonar. He was found in 6.5 feet of water and 20 yards from the shoreline — this is near the same location as where he went under.

Scarpati was taken to Ray Francisco’s funeral home in Tulsa.

OHP was assisted by the Marine Enforcement Division, Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Nation Police Department, Skiatook Fire/EMS and the Corps of Engineers.