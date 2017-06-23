× Fort Smith Police Investigating Two Deaths As Possible Murder-Suicide

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police investigating a possible murder-suicide after two bodies were discovered in a home on Friday afternoon (June 23).

Sgt. Daniel Grubbs with the Fort Smith Police Department said they’re investigating the deaths of a 47-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.

The incident happened on Willow Cove in Fort Smith.

Grubbs said they received a call from family members who had been trying to get in contact with their parents. The family members drove over to the home, and went around to the back of the home after the couple didn’t answer the door, which is when they found the two individuals.

There was no forced entry into the home, and a small-caliber handgun was found inside. Grubbs said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide, but officers are investigating all possibilities.

Grubbs said the family had been trying to reach them since Thursday night (June 22).

This is a developing story.