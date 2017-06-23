Hub 479 Gets High Praise From LPGA Golf Fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship LPGA Tournament has a new family friendly hangout called Hub 479 located at the 17th hole.

Tournament spectators can gather in a big tent with a view to keep cool from the hot and humid weather. The 6,500-square-foot structure was built specifically for the 2017 tournament.

One golf fan told 5News that she looked over and noticed that there were fans in this tent-like structure.

"We were in the kids center, [then] came up here and noticed that there were fans and it's a great view," said Kim Moore. "You can kinda' see everything, but there are also games up here for the kids ... it's cool, it's shaded and you have a great view."

Hub 479 was built because event organizers wanted a neat place for spectators to enjoy the tournament whether it's rain or shine.

Spectator Bubba McVay had high praise for Hub 479.

"You got all the shade, you've got a place for kids to play and you can call them over to see the great players and the shots," said McVay, "it's just a perfect setup, refreshments behind us, it couldn't be any better."

McVay and Moore brought their daughters to the LPGA tournament to see the ladies they look up to, such as Stacy Lewis.

The 17th hole is also known as the loudest hole and McVay said when Lewis came by it lived up to the name.

"We had to stand up and call them Hogs because you've got to keep that going especially when Stacy Lewis is playing with us," said McVay, "it was awesome."

Overall, this official LPGA Tour features 144 of the top female golfers globally.

Anyone is welcome to hangout at Hub 479 this weekend as long as you have a tournament pass.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship LPGA Tournament -- a 54-hole stroke competition with a $2-million purse ($300,000 to the champion) finishes this weekend. On Saturday (June 24), the first group will tee off at 7:30 a.m.