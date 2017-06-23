× Huntsville Man Pleads Not Guilty To Criminal Impersonation

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Huntsville man who claimed he was hunting ISIS camps in Madison County has pleaded not guilty to impersonating a federal officer, according to court documents.

Gregg Nicholas is charged with criminal impersonation. He was arrested April 13 after Huntsville police learned Nicholas told a local sports store he worked for the Department of Homeland Security. Nicholas also asked the shop to sew DHS patches onto camouflage t-shirts, according to the documents.

Nicholas was driving a grey Chevrolet 3500 pickup with multiple DHS decals on the side windows, back glass, and tailgate, said Todd Thomas, Huntsville police chief. The vehicle was equipped with red and blue flashing lights and a siren, Thomas said.

When initially confronted by police, Nicholas provided a counterfeit identification portraying him as a Presidential Wildlife Task Force Agent. Nicholas later denied ever being a sworn law enforcement officer and said he collects badges and other police memorabilia, according to the documents.

Criminal impersonation is a Class D felony if a person uses a vehicle “designed, equipped, or marked so as to resemble … a federal, state, or local law enforcement agency,” according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-37-208.

Nicholas also has been charged in federal court for possessing firearms as a felon. Police found several guns at his home on Madison 3044. According to cout documents, Nicholas previously was convicted of criminal weapon possession in New York and can’t legally own firearms.

Nicholas has an arraignment hearing set for July 6 in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith. He is free on a $5,000 bond.