Kicking The Sugar Habit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Sugar might make things taste better, but it could leave a bitter after taste. Scientists found it doesn’t only affect your waistline, it makes you age faster. So if you are looking to kick the habit, we have some tips for you.

Experts say start with going three days without any sugar, cold turkey style. That also includes natural sugar found in items like fruits and starchy vegetables.

Experts also recommend avoiding dairy, grains and alcohol. Stick with lean protein, vegetables, and healthy fats only. They say this will recalibrate your palate and allow you to taste the natural sweetness in foods. After that, you can have small amounts of fruit, dairy and other starches.

This ultimately should help give you more control over how much sugar you consume

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System