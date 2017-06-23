× Lewis In Contention After Strong Opening Round At NWA Championship

ROGERS (KFSM) – Stacy Lewis hasn’t found the winner’s podium since the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship in 2014 but the former Arkansas Razorback put herself in good position after the opening round of the same tournament on Friday.

Lewis fired a 5-under 66 as she took advantage of prime scoring opportunities in the morning flight and sits three strokes off the lead with 36 holes left in the tournament.

“Making the turn I was not very happy with the way things were going,” Lewis said after her round of six birdies and a single bogey. “It was kind of a flat start and really that was probably one of the best front nines or back nine holes on this front nine that I’ve ever played so pretty excited about the way I finished there and nice to see some putts go in.”

Lewis and the rest of the field are looking up at Sung Hyun Park after a blistering round of 8-under 63. Park carded nine birdies and a single bogey on her opening round. Mel Reid and Ally McDonald are tied in second place after rounds of 6-under 65 while Lewis is one of five players sitting three strokes off the lead.