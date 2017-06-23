× Lightning Suspends Play At Walmart NWA Championship

ROGERS (KFSM) — Golfers at the the Northwest Arkansas Championship LPGA Tournament were forced to take a break on Friday afternoon (June 23) due to lightning.

The first round of the tournament started on Friday, and golfers were supposed to play throughout the day.

Storms rolled into the area around 2:30 p.m., putting the tournament on hold until the storms pass and it’s safe to resume play.

Officials are estimating that play will resume at 3:15 p.m.

The tournament will run through Sunday (June 25).