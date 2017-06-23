× Longtime Van Buren Police Chief Retires

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — The Van Buren police chief is retiring and he was honored at a ceremony on Friday (June 23).

After spending decades with the Van Buren Police Department, Chief Kenneth Bell is turning in his badge for good. He started in the department in 1985 and became chief in 2001.

Bell was honored with a plaque for his service on Friday, along with fellow retiree Captain Anthony Kaman, who joined the department in 1984.

Jamie Hammond, who recently served as a captain with the Fort Smith Police Department, will take over for Bell starting on July 1.