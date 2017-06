× More than 2,000 SWEPCO Customers Without Power In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — About 2,200 Southwestern Electric Power Company customers are currently without power in Fayetteville.

The outage happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon (June 23). It is expected to be fixed by 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage has not been released.