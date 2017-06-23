× Mountainburg K-9 Cleared To Return To Work After Cancer Scare

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) — A K-9 in Mountainburg was cleared to return to active duty on Friday (June 23) after a medical scare.

Officer Duke has returned home with his handler after a long day at the vet, according to a post. The vet removed a mass of fatty tissue from Duke, which they were afraid could be cancer.

Duke had to have a bad tooth pulled, and he also got some medication for a skin allergy.

Although the working pup was cleared for work, the department is giving him the weekend off to recuperate.