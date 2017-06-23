× One Arrested After Fayetteville Home Invasion

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police arrested Patrick Banks in connection with aggravated burglary after a man said Banks and two others robbed him at gunpoint, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Banks, 21, was arrested Thursday (June 22) and faces charges of aggravated residential burglary, terroristic threatening, false imprisonment and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

The man said Banks and two other men armed with pistols forced their way into a unit at the Chestnut Meadow Apartments about 7:30 p.m. on June 16, according to the report.

The man said Banks struck him with a pistol and took his wallet. Later, the man said Banks threatened to kill him if he didn’t open a safe found inside the apartment.

Banks stole roughly $400 between what was in the safe and the man’s wallet. He also took two iPhones, according to the report.

Banks was being held Friday (June 22) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Police on Friday said the incident is still under investigation.